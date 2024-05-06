On Monday, Indonesia is set to disclose its first quarter figures for Gross Domestic Product (GDP), signifying a somewhat quiet day for the Asia-Pacific economy. If we consider previous data, in the preceding quarter, their GDP experienced a rise of 0.45 percent quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 5.04 percent from the previous year.Moreover, April’s results for the service sector’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Caixin are expected from China. The index score for March was recorded at 52.7.Moreover, Hong Kong is preparing to announce the April numbers for its private sector’s PMI, managed by S&P Global. According to the last recorded data, the index score in March was 50.9.Lastly, it should be noted that the markets in Japan and South Korea would remain closed on Monday in observance of Children’s Day. Additionally, Thailand will also suspend market activities for the Coronation Day celebrations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com