In a move that reflects Indonesia’s current economic stability, the Indonesian central bank announced on 20 November 2024 that it will maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.00%. This decision marks a continuation from the previous rate, which had also remained steady at 6.00%.The decision comes as Indonesia navigates a stable economic recovery post-pandemic, with inflation pressures appearing to be in check. By holding the interest rate at this level, the central bank aims to support sustainable economic growth while keeping an eye on currency stability and domestic financial markets.Analysts suggest that the unchanged rate signifies the central bank’s confidence in the balance of economic growth and inflation control. As the global economic landscape remains complex, this decision highlights the country’s commitment to securing a stable environment for businesses and consumers alike. The central bank’s approach will continue to monitor regional and global developments closely to ensure appropriate policy adjustments in the future if needed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com