Indonesia is set to release its consumer price index (CPI) figures for May on Monday, drawing attention to a relatively quiet day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the country's overall inflation increased by 0.25 percent month-over-month and 3.00 percent year-over-year, with core CPI rising by 1.82 percent annually.Japan is also expected to announce its Q1 capital spending data. In the preceding quarter, capital expenditure (capex) had increased by 16.4 percent year-over-year.Additionally, several regional countries will publish their May manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) results, as compiled by S&P Global. This includes data from Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and China (Caixin).Lastly, markets in Malaysia (observing Agong's Birthday), Thailand (celebrating Queen Suthida's Birthday), and New Zealand (in honor of the King's Birthday) will be closed on Monday and are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.