Indonesia Inflation Highest In 5 Months

Indonesia’s consumer prices increased to the highest in five months in October, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 1.66 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.6 percent increase in September. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

The latest inflation was the highest since May, when it was 1.68 percent.

Core inflation was 1.23 percent in October. Economists had expected a 1.36 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.12 percent in October, after a 0.04 percent drop in September. Economists had expected a 0.11 percent rise.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.1 percent yearly in October and prices for clothing and footwear grew by 0.15 percent.

For the January to October period, inflation was 0.93 percent.

