Indonesia’s inflation rate eased to the lowest in three months in November, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.42 percent year-on-year in November after a 5.71 percent increase in October, the statistical bureau in Jakarta said. Economists had expected the annual inflation rate to rise to 5.55 percent.

The latest inflation was the lowest since August, when prices rose 4.69 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew 5.87 percent annually in November and those of housing, water, electricity and household fuels gained 3.24 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance surged by 4.96 percent. Prices for health, and clothing and footwear advanced by 2.90 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively.

The core inflation was 3.30 percent yearly in November. Economists had forecast 3.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.09 percent in November. Economists had expected a growth of 0.16 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the core CPI rose 0.15 percent in November.

Bank Indonesia has forecast average inflation rate of 5.9 percent by the end of this year.

