Indonesia Inflation Slows In May

Indonesia’s consumer price inflation slowed in May, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.19 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.67 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.

The latest inflation was mainly driven by an increase in prices of goods including clothing and footwear, housing, water, electricity and household appliances.

Prices also increased in health, transportation, information, communication and financial services, recreation, sports, and culture, food and beverage and restaurant, and the personal care and other services.

Core inflation was 2.65 percent in May versus 2.7 percent in April.

