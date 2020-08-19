Breaking News
Indonesia Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 4.00 percent.

Hong Kong will release July data for unemployment; in June, the jobless rate was 6.2 percent.

Australia will see July results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in June, the index added 0.4 percent on month.

Japan will provide June figures for core machinery orders and July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance.

Machinery orders are tipped to add 2.0 percent on month and tumble 17.6 percent on year after adding 1.7 percent on month and dropping 16.3 percent on year in May.

Imports are predicted to tumbled 22.8 percent on year after falling 14.4 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 21.0 percent after plummeting 26.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 77.6 billion yen following the 268.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

