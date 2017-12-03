Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.4 – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in November, and at an accelerated rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 50.4.

That’s up from 50.1 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders increased at slightly faster rates, while input price inflation quickened to its fastest pace since June.

