Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 51.6 In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a nine-month high manufacturing PMI score of 51.6.

That’s up from 50-4 in April and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was stronger growth and renewed expansion in new orders. Backlogs increased for the first time in five years, while business optimism hit its highest level since early 2017.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com