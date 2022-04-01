Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Improves In March – S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.

That’s up from 51.2 in February and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production continued to expand in line with higher demand in March. That said, both output and new orders increased at the slowest rates for seven months, which panelists linked to lingering COVID-19 effects. Foreign demand likewise slowed amid reports of shipping constraints.

Employment levels rose to support higher production requirements. Though only marginal, the rate of job creation accelerated to the fastest in almost three years.

