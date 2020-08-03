Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 46.9 In July – Markit Economics

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a six-month high manufacturing PMI score of 46.9.

That’s up from 39.1 in June, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders declined at much slower rates, while business optimism remained elevated.

Gradual steps to restart the Indonesian economy also led to a much softer fall in overall demand. The downturn in total new orders was only marginal in July despite a substantial fall in export sales.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com