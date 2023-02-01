The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in January, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.

That’s up from 50.9 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Both output and new orders rose during January, also at their fastest rates for three months, with growth fractionally better for sales. There were reports of positive sales pipelines amid high levels of client requests, and the successful conversion of this into hard business wins.

Market demand was generally better than in recent months, according to panelists, and promotional activities helped to support growth. However, domestic demand was the primary driver of increased sales: new export orders declined for an eighth successive month, and to a marked degree.

