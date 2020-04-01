Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia dropped into contraction in February, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 45.3.

That’s down from 51.9 in February and it slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were record declines in both output and new orders.

Factory shutdowns and floods disrupted supply chains, while business sentiment was at its second-weakest in survey history.

