The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 39.1.
That’s up from 28.6 in May, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, production and new orders both fell at slower rates, while business confidence improved to a five-month high.
There was an accelerated rise in input costs due to a weak rupiah.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Remains Deep In Contraction – IHS Markit - July 1, 2020
- China Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In June – Caixin - July 1, 2020
- Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Expands In June – IHS Markit - July 1, 2020