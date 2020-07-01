Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Remains Deep In Contraction – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 39.1.

That’s up from 28.6 in May, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders both fell at slower rates, while business confidence improved to a five-month high.

There was an accelerated rise in input costs due to a weak rupiah.

