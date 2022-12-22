The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank’s benchmark lending rate currently sits at 5.25 percent.

Thailand will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were down 0.3 percent on year and exports fell an annual 5.2 percent for a trade deficit of $150 million.

Taiwan will see unemployment data for November; in October, the jobless rate was 3.64 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com