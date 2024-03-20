On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Indonesia is slated to conclude its monetary policy meeting and subsequently announce its decision regarding interest rates, marking a significant event in Asia-Pacific’s economic activity.The prevailing market expectations suggest that all the primary economic indicators – the benchmark lending rate (6.00 percent), the lending facility rate (6.75 percent), and the deposit facility rate (5.25 percent) – are anticipated to stay consistent.February export order data is scheduled to be released by Taiwan, with predictions indicating a year-on-year increase of 1.3 percent. This, however, represents a slowdown from the 1.9 percent growth seen in January.In New Zealand, the fourth quarter figures for the current account will be unveiled. Projections indicate a deficit of NZ$7.89 billion, which follows a deficit of NZ$11.47 billion recorded in the preceding quarter.Lastly, it should be noted that Japan’s markets will be closed on Wednesday in observance of the Vernal Equinox and will resume operations on Thursday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com