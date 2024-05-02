Indonesia experienced a decrease in its inflation rate for the month of April 2024 compared to the previous month. According to the latest data updated on 02 May 2024, the inflation rate stood at 0.25%, down from the previous month’s rate of 0.52% in March 2024. This change represents a month-over-month comparison, indicating a positive trend in stabilizing the country’s economy.The decline in inflation could be attributed to various factors such as government policies, consumer spending behaviors, and global economic conditions. As Indonesia continues to monitor its inflation rate closely, economists are optimistic about the country’s economic outlook for the upcoming months. By keeping inflation in check, Indonesia aims to promote economic growth, maintain price stability, and enhance overall financial well-being for its citizens and businesses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com