Indonesia Retail Sales Decline Slows In January

Indonesia’s retail sales decline at a softer pace in January and is estimated to fall at a faster rate in February, survey data from Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.5 percent decrease in February.

Retail sales for February was estimated to weaken by 1.9 percent.

The decline was mainly driven by decrease in the sales of the clothing and information and communication equipment sub-group and a slowdown in sales of the parts and accessories group, and food, beverage and tobacco.

