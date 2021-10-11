Indonesia Retail Sales Fall In September

Indonesia retail sales decreased in September, results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.
Retail sales fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 2.1 percent growth in August.
The latest growth was mainly due to increasing sales of spare parts and accessories, and food, beverages and tobacco.
On a yearly basis, retail sales declined 1.8 percent in September, following a 2.1 percent fall in the previous month.
Retailers expect inflationary pressure increased in the coming three months ending in February 2022.
