Indonesia experienced a rise in core inflation to 1.77% in March 2024 compared to the previous indicator of 1.68% in February 2024. This data, updated on April 1, 2024, shows a year-over-year comparison, indicating the change for March from the same month a year ago. Core inflation is a key economic indicator that excludes certain items that face volatile price movements, such as food and energy. The increase in core inflation suggests a gradual upward trend in prices for goods and services in Indonesia. Economists will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on the country's economy and consumer spending patterns.