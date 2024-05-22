The Indonesian stock market has experienced declines for two consecutive sessions, shedding over 130 points or 1.9 percent in that timeframe. The Jakarta Composite Index now hovers just below the 7,190 mark, although there is potential for a stabilization on Wednesday.Globally, the market outlook remains uncertain due to a lack of significant catalysts. European markets showed some weakness, while U.S. exchanges posted gains, likely influencing Asian markets to follow suit.On Tuesday, the JCI experienced a sharp decline, driven by losses in financial shares and resource stocks. The index dropped 80.65 points or 1.11 percent to close at 7,186.04 after fluctuating between 7,179.53 and 7,295.06.Notable performers included:- Bank CIMB Niaga, down 1.88 percent- Bank Mandiri, down 4.74 percent- Bank Negara Indonesia, down 4.22 percent- Bank Central Asia, down 1.06 percent- Bank Rakyat Indonesia, down 2.90 percent- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, down 1.44 percent- Indocement, up 1.82 percent- Indofood Sukses Makmur, down 1.20 percent- United Tractors, down 1.86 percent- Astra International, down 0.84 percent- Energi Mega Persada, down 2.54 percent- Astra Agro Lestari, down 1.61 percent- Aneka Tambang, up 2.49 percent- Vale Indonesia, down 1.94 percent- Timah, down 2.58 percent- Bumi Resources, down 2.13 percent- Bank Danamon Indonesia and Semen Indonesia remained unchanged.Wall Street provided a cautiously optimistic signal, with major averages initially opening lower but gaining momentum throughout the day to close with modest gains. The Dow rose by 66.22 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 39,872.99. The NASDAQ increased by 37.75 points or 0.22 percent to a record 16,832.62, and the S&P 500 added 13.28 points or 0.25 percent to a record 5,321.41.Wall Street’s modest performance was fueled by renewed confidence that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates in the coming months. However, some uncertainty persists following recent comments from Federal Reserve officials. The probability of a rate cut by September remains high, though it has decreased to 78.3 percent from nearly 90 percent last week, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.A subdued day in terms of U.S. economic data may have contributed to traders’ caution ahead of the release of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes later today.Oil prices also fell on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive session of declines amid concerns about prolonged higher interest rates by the central bank. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June decreased to approximately $79.06 a barrel, down 0.74 or 0.93 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com