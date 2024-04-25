Indonesia’s stock market has seen successive growth over two trading periods, accumulating gains of over 100 points or 1.4%. Its primary index, the Jakarta Composite Index, now hovers just below the 7,175-point mark, with little forecasted fluctuation anticipated for Thursday.International predictions for Asian markets project limited movement due to apprehensions over the future of interest rates. European markets experienced a slight drop, while US markets showed mixed and flat results. Asian markets are expected to reflect a balance of these trends.On Wednesday, the Indonesian stock market ended with moderate gains driven by the food and telecommunication sectors, while financial and resource companies showed mixed results. The index, for the day, went up by 63.72 points or 0.90%, closing at 7,174.53 after trading within the range of 7,126.85 and 7,191.18.A few notable market movers include Bank CIMB Niaga, which fell 1.31%, and Bank Mandiri, which soared 3.30%. Telecom firm Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison experienced an increase of 2.06%, while resource company Timah experienced a considerable drop of 6.19%.Thursday’s market signals from Wall Street were unclear as major indices began and ended the day with a mixed and flat performance. The Dow dropped 42.77 points or 0.11%, ending the day at 38,460.92, while the NASDAQ increased by 16.11 points or 0.10% to close at 15,712.75. The S&P 500 experienced a small uptick of 1.08 points or 0.02%, ending the day at 5,071.63.Wall Street showed a positive response to recent corporate earnings reports from companies such as Tesla, Texas Instruments, Visa, and Mattel, which helped mitigate potential losses. However, investor sentiment faded amid fears over future interest rates in the lead-up to the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Although the Fed is not expected to alter interest rates, investors will be monitoring for any indicators of potential rate cuts.Lastly, oil prices took a hit on Wednesday due to concerns over demand forecasts and easing tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June finished down by $0.55 at $82.81 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com