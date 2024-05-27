In anticipation of the long weekend for Wesak Day, the Indonesian stock market managed to halt a two-day decline, which had resulted in a drop of over 130 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) now sits just above the 7,220-point mark, but may open lower on Monday due to the lingering soft sentiment.The global outlook for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with expectations that technology shares will boost the markets. While European markets displayed mixed results, U.S. exchanges showed upward trends, suggesting that Asian markets might find a middle ground.On Tuesday, the JCI saw a modest increase, reflecting mixed performances among financial and resource sectors.The index climbed 36.34 points or 0.51 percent, concluding at 7,222.38 after fluctuating between 7,191.11 and 7,239.86.Here’s a breakdown of notable performances: Bank CIMB Niaga increased by 0.82 percent, Bank Mandiri gained 0.41 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia decreased by 0.37 percent. Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.21 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.53 percent, and Bank Rakyat Indonesia went up by 0.85 percent. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison fell 1.71 percent, Semen Indonesia slid 1.00 percent, United Tractors improved by 0.78 percent, and Astra International edged up by 0.21 percent. Energi Mega Persada declined by 1.04 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened by 1.23 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 2.56 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 2.97 percent, Timah dropped 1.06 percent, and Bumi Resources climbed 1.09 percent. Both Indocement and Indofood Sukses Makmur remained unchanged.The lead from Wall Street was upbeat but inconsistent. The major indices opened higher on Friday, with the S&P and NASDAQ maintaining strong positions throughout the day, while the Dow struggled to stay positive.The Dow rose slightly by 4.33 points or 0.01 percent to close at 39,069.59. The NASDAQ jumped by 184.76 points or 1.10 percent, closing at a record high of 16,920.79, and the S&P 500 increased by 36.88 points or 0.70 percent, ending at 5,304.72.For the week, the NASDAQ surged by 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 remained nearly unchanged, and the Dow fell by 2.3 percent.The rebound on Wall Street was driven by traders looking to purchase stocks at reduced levels following a significant downturn on Thursday, during which the Dow experienced its worst daily drop since March 2023.In economic developments, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected rise in durable goods orders for April. Additionally, the University of Michigan noted that consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated less than anticipated in May.Crude oil prices saw an increase on Friday, breaking a four-day losing streak despite concerns about future demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July rose by $0.85, closing at $77.72 a barrel. However, for the week, WTI crude futures decreased by 3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com