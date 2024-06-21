On Thursday, the Indonesian stock market ended a five-day losing streak during which it had declined nearly 200 points, or 2.9%. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) closed just below the 6,820-point mark, with expectations for further gains on Friday.The outlook for Asian markets is currently mixed to positive, with potential profit-taking in technology stocks likely to limit any upside. European markets finished higher, while U.S. markets were mixed, suggesting that Asian markets might exhibit a similar pattern.On Thursday, the JCI saw a significant rise, driven by gains in financial shares, resource stocks, and telecom sectors. It surged 92.40 points, or 1.37%, to close at 6,819.32, ranging between 6,728.40 and 6,825.56 throughout the day.Notable performers included:- Bank CIMB Niaga: +1.83%- Bank Mandiri: +3.48%- Bank Danamon Indonesia: +0.41%- Bank Negara Indonesia: +2.33%- Bank Central Asia: +4.14%- Bank Rakyat Indonesia: +4.15%- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison: +1.74%- United Tractors: +3.04%- Energi Mega Persada: +4.07%- Astra Agro Lestari: +1.37%- Timah: +1.92%- Bumi Resources: +5.80%Conversely, Indocement declined by 0.67%, Semen Indonesia fell by 0.28%, and Vale Indonesia dropped by 0.97%. Astra International, Aneka Tambang, and Indofood Sukses Makmur remained unchanged.Wall Street provided an ambiguous lead, with major indices opening higher but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 eventually closed lower, though the Dow finished in positive territory. The Dow rose 299.90 points, or 0.77%, to 39,134.76. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ fell 140.64 points, or 0.79%, to 17,721.59, and the S&P 500 declined 13.86 points, or 0.25%, to 5,473.17.The initial strength on Wall Street was driven by a continued rally in Nvidia (NVDA) shares. However, the subsequent downturn in both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 was led by significant pullbacks in Nvidia and other tech stocks. Profit-taking after reaching record intraday highs, particularly with the S&P 500 surpassing 5,500 for the first time, also contributed to the decline.In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department reported a slight decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department highlighted a sharp drop in new U.S. residential construction in May.Crude oil prices advanced on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil futures for July rising by $0.60 to settle at $82.17 a barrel, following data indicating a slightly larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com