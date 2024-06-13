### Recent Market Trends in Indonesia Amidst Global Economic SignalsThe Indonesia stock market has faced a downturn for two consecutive sessions, shedding nearly 90 points, or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) now hovers just above the 6,830-point mark, but signs suggest potential support in Thursday’s trading.#### Global Economic ForecastThe outlook for Asian markets is generally positive, influenced by the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) recent rate decision. While European markets showed an upward trend and U.S. markets exhibited mixed results, Asian markets are expected to reflect a balanced reaction.#### Daily Performance of JCIOn Wednesday, the JCI experienced a modest decline driven by losses in financial shares, cement stocks, and resource companies. Specifically, the index decreased by 22.30 points, or 0.33 percent, closing at 6,833.40.#### Notable Movements in Key Stocks- **Bank Mandiri**: Declined by 3.27%- **Bank Danamon Indonesia**: Fell by 0.79%- **Bank Negara Indonesia**: Dropped by 1.12%- **Bank Central Asia**: Reduced by 0.54%- **Bank Rakyat Indonesia**: Increased by 0.23%- **Indocement**: Plummeted by 4.13%- **Semen Indonesia**: Decreased substantially by 6.96%- **Indofood Sukses Makmur**: Gained by 1.22%- **United Tractors**: Rose by 0.69%- **Astra International**: Inched up by 0.23%- **Vale Indonesia**: Fell by 3.26%#### Wall Street InfluenceThe latest lead from Wall Street carries a cautiously optimistic tone. Major indices opened higher on Wednesday, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average ultimately fell into the red:- **Dow Jones**: Dropped by 35.21 points, or 0.09%, to close at 38,712.21.- **NASDAQ**: Rallied by 264.89 points, or 1.53%, finishing at 17,608.44.- **S&P 500**: Gained 45.71 points, or 0.85%, ending at 5,421.03.The initial rally was propelled by a U.S. Labor Department report indicating that consumer prices remained flat in May, injecting optimism regarding interest rate prospects. However, a later Federal Reserve announcement tempered enthusiasm, revealing that officials anticipate only one rate cut this year.#### Federal Reserve’s Stance on InflationThe Federal Reserve acknowledged modest strides towards its inflation objective but emphasized the need for greater confidence that inflation is sustainably moving towards their target before considering rate reductions.#### Oil PricesOil prices saw an uptick on Wednesday, driven by expectations of heightened demand and tighter supply conditions, coupled with a weak dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose by $0.60, reaching $78.50 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com