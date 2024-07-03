### Indonesia Stock Market UpdateOn Tuesday, the Indonesian stock market concluded its four-day winning streak, during which the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) soared over 250 points, representing a 3.7 percent gain. The JCI now sits just above the 7,125-point mark and is expected to find renewed support on Wednesday.Globally, the forecast for Asian markets indicates minimal movement ahead of the critical U.S. employment data scheduled for release on Friday. While European markets experienced a decline, U.S. markets posted gains, suggesting that Asian markets may follow the upward trend seen in the U.S.On Tuesday, the JCI saw a slight decline, closing at 7,125.14, down 14.48 points or 0.20 percent. The index fluctuated between a low of 7,099.05 and a high of 7,176.87 during the trading session. Financial shares and resource stocks showed mixed performances, while cement companies provided support.Here’s a snapshot of notable market movements:- **Bank CIMB Niaga**: Fell by 1.14%- **Bank Mandiri**: Dropped 0.80%- **Bank Danamon Indonesia**: Gained 0.39%- **Bank Central Asia**: Rose 0.25%- **Bank Rakyat Indonesia**: Decreased 1.30%- **Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison**: Slumped 1.19%- **Indocement**: Spiked 2.04%- **Semen Indonesia**: Climbed 1.02%- **Astra International**: Tumbled 1.95%- **Energi Mega Persada**: Soared 3.09%- **Aneka Tambang**: Dropped 0.77%- **Vale Indonesia**: Declined 2.38%- **Timah**: Improved 1.08%- **Bumi Resources**: Surged 3.85%- **Astra Agro Lestari**: Lost 0.46%- **Bank Negara Indonesia** and **Indofood Sukses Makmur**: Unchanged### Wall Street RecapThe lead from Wall Street is positive, with major indexes experiencing late-session surges that pushed them into the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 162.33 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish at 39,331.85. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ rallied 149.46 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 18,028.76. The S&P 500 also posted gains, adding 33.92 points, or 0.62 percent, ending at 5,509.01.The day began with a muted start following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell expressed satisfaction with the progress on inflation but emphasized the need for further improvements before considering interest rate cuts. Stocks moved higher as bond yields declined, with investors looking ahead to key employment data due later in the week.### Oil MarketOil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl began to ease. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for August settled at $82.81 per barrel, down $0.57, or about 0.7 percent.—This rewritten version retains the essential information and data points while presenting the content in a more polished and professional manner.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com