Indonesia’s trade surplus increased in December, as exports grew and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.
The trade surplus rose to $3.89 billion in December from $1.005 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.01 billion.
In November, the trade surplus was $5.131 billion.
Exports increased 6.58 percent yearly in December, slower than the expected 6.65 percent increase.
Non-oil and gas exports alone grew 4.99 percent.
Imports decreased 6.61 percent from the previous year. Economists had forecast a 7.58 percent decline.
On a monthly basis, exports fell 1.10 percent in December and imports rose 5.16 percent.
