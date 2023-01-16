Indonesia’s trade surplus increased in December, as exports grew and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to $3.89 billion in December from $1.005 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of $4.01 billion.

In November, the trade surplus was $5.131 billion.

Exports increased 6.58 percent yearly in December, slower than the expected 6.65 percent increase.

Non-oil and gas exports alone grew 4.99 percent.

Imports decreased 6.61 percent from the previous year. Economists had forecast a 7.58 percent decline.

On a monthly basis, exports fell 1.10 percent in December and imports rose 5.16 percent.

