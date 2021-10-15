Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In September

Indonesia’s trade surplus increased in September, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Friday.
The trade surplus increased to $4.37 billion in September from $2.386 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $3.84 billion.
In August, the trade surplus was $4.748 billion.
Exports grew 47.64 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had expected a rise of 51.57 percent.
Imports rose 40.31 percent annually in September. Economists had forecast a increase of 50.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, exports decreased 3.84 percent and imports declined 2.67 percent in September.
