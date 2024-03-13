Indonesian consumer confidence took a slight dip in February 2024, according to recently updated data. The previous indicator, recorded in January 2024, stood at a robust 125. However, the most recent figures show a decline to 123.1. This shift indicates a slight decrease in consumer optimism and sentiment towards the economic outlook in Indonesia.The updated consumer confidence data for February 2024 was released on 13th March 2024. While the decrease is minor, it suggests that Indonesian consumers may be slightly more cautious about their spending habits and overall economic expectations. Analysts will be closely monitoring future consumer confidence trends to assess the trajectory of the Indonesian economy amid global uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com