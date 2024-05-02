Indonesia’s manufacturing sector faced a decline in April 2024, as the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 52.9 from 54.2 in March 2024. The latest data, updated on 02 May 2024, reveals a slowdown in the country’s manufacturing activities. A PMI figure above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. Despite the decrease, Indonesia’s manufacturing sector continues to show resilience, albeit at a slightly slower pace compared to the previous month. Analysts will be monitoring the situation closely to assess the impact of this decline on the overall economic performance of the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com