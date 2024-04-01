The Indonesian manufacturing sector has shown a positive trend as the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the country rose to 54.2 in March 2024, up from 52.7 in February 2024. The increase in the PMI indicates growth and expansion in the manufacturing industry in Indonesia.The latest data, updated on April 1st, 2024, reveals that the Indonesian manufacturing sector is experiencing improved business conditions. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. With the PMI reaching 54.2 in March, it signals a strengthening of the manufacturing sector in the country.This positive development in the Indonesian manufacturing industry could potentially contribute to economic growth and stability in the region. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI data to gauge the continued expansion of the manufacturing sector in Indonesia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com