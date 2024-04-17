In an exciting turn of events for the Indonesian economy, retail sales surged by an impressive 6.4% in February 2024. This substantial increase marks a significant improvement from the previous month, where the indicator stood at 1.1%. The data, updated on April 17, 2024, reveals a promising growth trend in the retail sector of Indonesia.This Year-over-Year comparison showcases the resilience of Indonesian retail sales, painting a picture of steady progress in the market. With such a substantial jump in consumer spending, businesses in the retail sector can look forward to brighter prospects and continued growth in the months to come. The latest figures indicate a positive trajectory for the Indonesian economy, underlining the potential for further expansion and development in the retail industry. Investors and analysts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on future retail sales data to gauge the ongoing economic recovery in Indonesia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com