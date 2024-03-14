In a positive turn of events, Indonesia’s retail sales saw a significant increase in January 2024. According to the latest data updated on March 14, 2024, the current retail sales indicator reached 1.1%, marking a substantial growth from the previous month’s 0.2% in December 2023.The comparison, done on a year-over-year basis, illustrates the progress made in the retail sector. This surge in retail sales indicates a promising economic outlook for Indonesia, showcasing potential consumer confidence and spending power in the market. As the country continues to navigate through economic shifts, the rise in retail sales numbers provides a silver lining for the Indonesian economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com