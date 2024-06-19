Indonesia’s foreign trade surplus saw a notable increase in May compared to the previous year, driven by rising exports and a marked decline in imports, according to data released by Statistics Indonesia on Wednesday.The trade surplus grew to $2.93 billion in May, up from $0.43 billion in the same month last year. In April, the surplus had been $2.72 billion.Exports rose by 2.86 percent year-over-year in May, surpassing the anticipated increase of 0.78 percent.Conversely, imports fell by 8.83 percent from the previous year, slightly exceeding economists’ forecast of an 8.56 percent decline.On a month-to-month basis, exports surged by 13.82 percent, while imports saw a 14.82 percent growth.Among the top ten non-oil and gas export commodities in May, most categories experienced growth, with the most significant increase observed in electrical machinery and equipment, and parts thereof, the agency reported.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com