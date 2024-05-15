Indonesia’s foreign trade surplus decreased in April compared to the previous year, as imports outpaced exports, according to data released by Statistics Indonesia on Wednesday.The trade surplus fell to $3.56 billion in April, down from $3.94 billion in the same month last year. In March, the surplus stood at $4.6 billion.Exports experienced a year-over-year increase of 1.7 percent in April, which was below the 4.57 percent growth anticipated by economists.Imports saw a 4.6 percent rise, slightly less than the expected increase of 8.69 percent.On a monthly basis, exports experienced a significant drop of 12.97 percent, while imports decreased by 10.67 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com