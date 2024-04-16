Consumer confidence in Indonesia showed a subtle uptick in March 2024, as per the latest data released. The indicator increased from 123.1 in February 2024 to 123.8 in March 2024. This marginal improvement may indicate a modest boost in optimism among Indonesian consumers regarding the economic outlook.The data, updated on 16 April 2024, suggests that despite global economic uncertainties and national challenges, Indonesian consumers are showing signs of resilience. The slight increase in consumer confidence could potentially lead to higher consumer spending, which is a crucial driver of economic growth.The rise in consumer confidence in Indonesia aligns with efforts to stimulate the economy and instill confidence among the population. Observers will be keen to see if this positive trend continues in the coming months and how it impacts the overall economic landscape in Indonesia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com