Indonesia’s core inflation rate has climbed to 1.93% in May 2024, up from the 1.82% recorded in April 2024, according to data updated on June 3, 2024. This year-over-year comparison shows a slight but steady uptick in the core inflation, illustrating an ongoing upward trend in the nation’s economic indicators.This increase marks a continued rise in core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy. The April 2024 figure of 1.82% already signified a notable shift from prior months, and the latest data reinforces the trend. Economic analysts attribute this rise to a combination of factors, including increased consumer demand and lingering supply chain disruptions.Government officials and monetary policy experts are closely monitoring these changes, evaluating potential measures to curb inflation if it continues to rise. For consumers and businesses alike, these numbers highlight the importance of staying vigilant to shifts in purchasing power and costs in the near future.Stay tuned for further updates and in-depth analyses as we continue to track Indonesia’s economic developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com