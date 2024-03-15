Indonesia’s export growth faced another setback in February 2024, with the current indicator reaching -9.45%. This marks a continuation of the negative trend from January when the indicator stood at -8.06%. The data, updated on 15 March 2024, reveals a year-over-year comparison, indicating a challenging economic environment for the country’s exports.The declining export figures raise concerns about Indonesia’s trade performance and economic growth prospects. As a key player in the global market, Indonesia may face challenges in maintaining competitiveness and sustaining export revenues amidst changing international dynamics. Analysts will closely monitor future export data to assess the impact on the country’s economy and potential measures to address the downward trend in export growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com