In March 2024, Indonesia’s export growth displayed a positive trend as compared to the previous month. The latest data indicates that the country’s export indicator had significantly improved to -4.19% in March from the previous month’s figure of -9.45% in February 2024. This marks a positive shift in the nation’s export performance, showing signs of recovery.The information was updated on April 22, 2024, revealing the progress made in Indonesia’s export sector. This improvement is a year-over-year comparison, illustrating the change in export growth for March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. The recent data suggests that Indonesia’s economy is on a path towards enhancing its export capabilities, which is a positive sign for the country’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com