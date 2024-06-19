Indonesia’s export sector continues to make significant strides, with the latest figures showing robust growth. According to the most recent data updated on June 19, 2024, Indonesia’s export growth rate jumped to 2.86% in May 2024—a notable increase from the 1.72% recorded in April 2024.This marks a significant improvement year-over-year, as both months reflect higher growth rates compared to the same periods in the previous year. The increase from April to May indicates growing international demand for Indonesian goods, further cementing the country’s position in the global market.Economic analysts are optimistic about this upward trend, viewing it as a positive signal of Indonesia’s recovering economic health. The surge in export growth could potentially lead to stronger economic performance for the remainder of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com