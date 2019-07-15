Indonesia's Exports Fall More Than Expected

Indonesia’s exports declined more than expected in June, figures from Statistics Indonesia revealed on Monday.
Exports decreased 8.98 percent year-on-year in June, which was bigger than the forecast of 6.75 percent drop.
Meanwhile, imports increased 2.8 percent annually. Economists had forecast a decrease of 0.85 percent.
Nonetheless, the trade balance showed a marginal surplus of $0.2 billion in June compared to expectations of $0.7 billion.
On a monthly basis, exports declined sharply by 20.54 percent and imports fell 20.7 percent, data showed.
