Indonesia experienced a decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2024, with the indicator dropping to 15.50% compared to 16.20% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data, updated on April 29, 2024, reveals a Year-over-Year comparison, showing a decrease in FDI for the same period compared to the previous year. This change marks a shift in investment trends impacting the country’s economic landscape.The dip in FDI could have various implications for Indonesia’s economy, influencing factors such as job creation, infrastructure development, and overall economic growth. Analysts will be closely monitoring future FDI figures to assess the potential long-term effects on the country’s financial stability and international business relations. As Indonesia navigates these changes, policymakers and investors alike will need to adapt to ensure sustainable economic progress.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com