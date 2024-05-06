Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed promising growth in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 5.11%. This figure marks a slight increase from the previous indicator of 5.04% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The data, updated on May 6, 2024, reflects a Year-over-Year comparison, indicating a positive trajectory in the country’s economic performance.Indonesia’s economy continues to exhibit resilience and stability amidst global economic uncertainties. The growth in GDP signals potential opportunities for investment and development within the country, showcasing its capacity to adapt and thrive in changing market conditions. With the current momentum, Indonesia’s economic outlook for the coming months appears promising, fostering optimism for both domestic and international stakeholders.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com