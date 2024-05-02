Indonesia’s inflation rate for the month of April 2024 has decreased slightly to 3.00%, down from 3.05% in March 2024. The data was updated on 2nd May 2024. The comparison period provided is Year-over-Year, indicating that the current indicator is compared to the same month a year ago. This slight drop in inflation suggests some stability in the country’s economy, although factors such as rising global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions may continue to pose challenges. Economists will be closely monitoring future inflation trends to gauge the overall health of Indonesia’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com