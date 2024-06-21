Indonesia’s M2 money supply growth reached 7.60% in May 2024, according to newly updated data released on June 21, 2024. This figure marks a significant increase from the previous month’s growth rate of 6.90% recorded in April 2024.The M2 money supply, an important indicator of a country’s money supply that includes cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money, showed robust year-over-year growth when compared to the same month last year. This uptick in May reflects a broader expansion as Indonesia continues to recover and stabilize its economy in the post-pandemic period.Economists will be closely watching these figures in the coming months to see if this growth trend continues, indicating increased liquidity and possible implications for inflation and economic policy adjustments by the central bank. With the current economic environment, the M2 money supply is a critical metric for understanding the broader monetary landscape in Indonesia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com