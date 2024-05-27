The latest economic data from Indonesia reveals a deceleration in the M2 money supply, which serves as a broad measure of the country’s money supply, including cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money. For April 2024, the M2 money supply growth rate has decreased to 6.90% year-over-year, down from the 7.20% recorded in March. This data, updated on 27 May 2024, highlights the ongoing adjustments within the Indonesian economy.The decline is worth noting, as it marks a slowdown in the rate at which the money supply is expanding compared to the previous month. The March 2024 figure of 7.20% itself was a year-over-year calculation, just like the current figure for April, underscoring the shifting dynamics over a relatively short period.This subtle yet significant change could be indicative of various underlying economic factors at play, such as adjustments in monetary policy or changes in the demand for money among businesses and consumers. Financial analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring these trends to anticipate potential impacts on inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com