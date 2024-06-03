Indonesia’s manufacturing sector has shown signs of slowing down, according to the latest Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The PMI fell to 52.1 in May 2024, down from 52.9 in April 2024. The data, updated on June 3, 2024, indicates a modest deceleration in the growth rate of the manufacturing industry.A PMI reading above 50 still signifies expansion, but the dip suggests that the pace of growth is not as vigorous as it was a month earlier. While this decrease might raise some concerns among investors and policymakers about the sustainability of Indonesia’s manufacturing growth, it remains to be seen whether this trend will continue in the upcoming months.Companies within the manufacturing sector may need to reassess their strategies to adapt to the evolving economic conditions. Stakeholders will be keenly watching subsequent PMI updates for clearer signals on the sector’s trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com