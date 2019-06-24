Indonesia's Trade Balance Logs Surplus In May

Indonesia’s trade balance showed an unexpected surplus in May as exports declined less-than-expected from a year ago, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed Monday.

Exports decreased 8.99 percent year-on-year in May, much smaller than the expected decline of 14.5 percent.

At the same time, imports plunged 17.71 percent annually compared to the forecast of 16 percent fall.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 12.42 percent, while imports dropped 5.62 percent.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $0.21 billion, while economists expected a shortfall of $1.33 billion.

