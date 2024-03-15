Indonesia’s trade balance showed a narrowing gap in February 2024, with the country reporting a trade surplus of $0.87 billion. This figure marks a decrease compared to the previous month when the surplus was at $2.01 billion. The data, updated on March 15, 2024, indicates a shift in the country’s trade dynamics within a month.The narrowing surplus could be attributed to various factors such as changes in export and import levels, global market conditions, or domestic economic policies. As Indonesia continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the global trade landscape, monitoring trade balances will be crucial for policymakers and market participants to gauge the country’s economic health and competitiveness on the world stage.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com