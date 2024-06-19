Indonesia’s trade balance held firm for the second month in a row, maintaining a steady figure of $3.56 billion in May 2024, according to data updated on June 19, 2024. This consistency follows the same trade surplus recorded in April 2024.This stability in the trade balance highlights the country’s efforts to manage its exports and imports effectively, reflecting a balanced approach to trade during these months. Analysts are now closely monitoring upcoming months to discern whether this steadiness will continue or if fluctuations in global markets and trade relations will impact Indonesia’s trade indicators.Given this steady trade surplus, Indonesia appears to be holding its ground amidst a complex global economic landscape. Policymakers and economists will be keen to see how the forthcoming months unfold, especially with global geopolitical and economic developments poised to influence international trade dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com